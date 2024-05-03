Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Nutrien (NTR) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Nutrien (NTR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, reflecting a decline of 67.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.38 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 12%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nutrien metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Retail Total' will likely reach $3.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Nitrogen' will reach $1.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -16.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop protection products' stands at $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop nutrients' should arrive at $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Tonnes Sold - Potash - Total' to reach 2,876.63 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,636 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tonnes Sold - Nitrogen' of 2,515.38 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,357 KTon.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Industrial and feed' should come in at 914.22 $/Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,136 $/Ton.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Total' reaching 603.56 $/Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 814 $/Ton in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Solutions, nitrates and sulphates' to come in at 244.95 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 310 $/Ton.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Urea' will reach 451.69 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 617 $/Ton.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Ammonia' at 475.76 $/Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 721 $/Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Potash - Offshore' will reach 219.19 $/Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 370 $/Ton in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Nutrien here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Nutrien have returned -6.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. Currently, NTR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.