Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Nucor (NUE) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nucor (NUE) will report quarterly earnings of $2.83 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 42.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $7.56 billion, exhibiting a decline of 13.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nucor metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net sales to external customers- Bar' to come in at $1.33 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales to external customers- Plate' will reach $577.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales to external customers- Steel mills' should arrive at $4.40 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales to external customers- Sheet' reaching $1.98 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills' will reach 4,398.31 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,067 KTon.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Total Steel Mills' should come in at 1,009.49 $/Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,102 $/Ton in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Joist' of 124.27 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 174 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Rebar fabrication products' will reach 285.31 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 302 KTon.

Analysts forecast 'Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Piling' to reach 102.50 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 94 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Tubular products' stands at 221.65 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 215 KTon.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet' will likely reach 2,218.38 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,974 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars' at 1,370.64 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,365 KTon in the same quarter last year.



