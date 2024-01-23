Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Northrop Grumman (NOC) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Northrop Grumman (NOC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.75 per share, reflecting a decline of 23.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.44 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Northrop Grumman metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Mission Systems' should come in at $3.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Aeronautics Systems' will reach $2.83 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Space Systems' at $3.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Defense Systems' stands at $1.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems' of $179.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $183 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income (loss)- Mission Systems' will reach $473.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $452 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income (loss)- Space Systems' reaching $340.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $297 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income (loss)- Aeronautics Systems' to reach $284.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $289 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



