Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Myriad (MYGN) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Myriad Genetics (MYGN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, reflecting an increase of 116.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $194.82 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Myriad metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Product- Prenatal' should come in at $34.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Product- Hereditary Cancer Testing' will reach $91.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Product- Pharmacogenomics' will reach $33.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Product- Tumor Profiling' to come in at $37.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.4% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Myriad here>>>



Shares of Myriad have experienced a change of +2.3% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MYGN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.