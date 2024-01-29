Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Meta Platforms (META) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Meta Platforms (META) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.84 per share, reflecting an increase of 61.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $38.93 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 21%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Meta Platforms metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Advertising' will reach $37.88 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Reality Labs' to come in at $820.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Family of Apps (FoA)' will likely reach $38.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of +21.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Other' to reach $240.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Advertising Revenue- US & Canada' of $17.51 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Advertising Revenue- Asia-Pacific' will reach $7.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +21% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Advertising Revenue- Rest of the World' should arrive at $4.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of +29.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Advertising Revenue- Europe' stands at $8.82 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Monthly active users (MAUs) - Worldwide' reaching 3,061.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,963 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Worldwide' will reach 2,092.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,000 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Asia-Pacific' at 905.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 854 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US& Canada' should come in at 203.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 199 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Meta Platforms have returned +11.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, META carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

