Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Meritage (MTH) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Meritage Homes (MTH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $5.18 per share, indicating a decline of 26.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.52 billion, representing a decrease of 23.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Meritage metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total closing revenue (Homebuilding)' will reach $1.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -23.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Home closing' will reach $1.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of -23.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Land closing' will reach $6.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Financial Services' reaching $6.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Homes ordered - Total' should arrive at 3,041. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,808 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Home Closing Revenue - Average sales price - Total' of $420.38. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $437.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Order Backlog - Total' should come in at 3,034. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,332 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Homes closed - Total' to reach 3,608. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,540.

Analysts expect 'Order Backlog - Average sales price - Total' to come in at $436.38. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $458.

The consensus estimate for 'Order Backlog Value - Total' stands at $1.31 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.52 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Active Communities - Ending - Total' at 281. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 271 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Homes ordered - East Region' will likely reach 1,164. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 732 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Meritage have experienced a change of -5.3% in the past month compared to the +3.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.