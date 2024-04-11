Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Mercantile Bank (MBWM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 13% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $55.2 million, declining 0.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Mercantile Bank metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 3.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 54.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 51.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Noninterest Income' will likely reach $7.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.95 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $46.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48.38 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Mercantile Bank here>>>



Over the past month, Mercantile Bank shares have recorded returns of -3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MBWM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

