Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Logitech (LOGI) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Logitech (LOGI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 22%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $951.94 million, exhibiting a decline of 0.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Logitech metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Pointing Devices' to come in at $166.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Keyboards & Combos' will reach $192.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Webcams' reaching $70.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +41.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Video Collaboration' stands at $140.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Gaming' will reach $253.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Tablet Accessories' to reach $63.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.8% from the prior-year quarter.



