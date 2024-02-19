Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of LKQ (LKQ) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that LKQ (LKQ) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.51 billion, increasing 17.1% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific LKQ metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Specialty' should come in at $356.34 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Europe' will reach $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Wholesale - North America' to reach $1.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +38.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Parts and Services' stands at $3.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Specialty' will likely reach $357.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Wholesale - North America' at $1.45 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +32% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Europe' should arrive at $1.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Self Service' will reach $131.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic Growth - Wholesale - North America' will reach 6.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Organic Growth - Europe' reaching 4.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Organic Growth - Parts and services' to come in at 4.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'EBITDA- Wholesale - North America' of $219.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $204 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of LKQ have demonstrated returns of +5.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change.

