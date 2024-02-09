Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Kraft Heinz (KHC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.4%. Revenues are expected to be $6.97 billion, down 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kraft Heinz metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- International' stands at $1.69 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- North America' to come in at $5.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- International' to reach $269.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $284 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- North America' at $1.45 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kraft Heinz here>>>



Over the past month, Kraft Heinz shares have recorded returns of -3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KHC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.