Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share, reflecting a decline of 3.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $21.1 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Johnson & Johnson metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- MedTech - Total' should come in at $7.48 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Innovative Medicine - Total' should arrive at $13.41 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Trauma' at $730.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Spine, Sports & Other' of $713.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Hips - US' will reach $262.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Hips - International' will likely reach $137.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Knees - US' to come in at $235.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Knees - International' stands at $131.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Trauma - US- Trauma' will reach $481.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Trauma - International' will reach $246.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Spine, Sports & Other - US' to reach $442.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Spine, Sports & Other - International' reaching $270.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.



