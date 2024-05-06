Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to post quarterly loss of $1.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 26.4%. Revenues are expected to be $131.51 million, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ionis Pharmaceuticals metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Commercial Revenue- Spinraza royalties' of $48.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total commercial revenue' should arrive at $64.61 million. The estimate points to a change of -5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Research and development revenue under collaborative agreements' to come in at $47.95 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Commercial Revenue- Licensing and royalty revenue' will likely reach $7.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -33.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'R&D Revenue- Collaborative agreement revenue' will reach $40.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.



Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals have demonstrated returns of -2.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IONS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.