Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Ingevity (NGVT) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Ingevity (NGVT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.13 per share, reflecting a decline of 122.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $331.75 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 13.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ingevity metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Performance Chemicals' of $164.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -34.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Performance Materials' will reach $126.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Performance Chemicals- Industrial Specialties product line' will reach $106.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -26.2%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Performance Chemicals- Pavement Technologies product line' to come in at $58.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Performance Materials- Segment EBITDA (Non-GAAP)' will likely reach $45.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $57.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Performance Chemicals- Segment EBITDA (Non-GAAP)' will reach -$8.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.80 million.



Over the past month, Ingevity shares have recorded returns of +16.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), NGVT will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

