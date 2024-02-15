Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Host Hotels (HST) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Host Hotels (HST) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.3 billion, increasing 2.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Host Hotels metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Room' to come in at $782.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should come in at $111.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Food and beverage' at $388.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'RevPAR' will reach $200.41. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $196.82 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average room rate' stands at $291.25. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $299.58 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of Rooms' will reach 41,031. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 42,209.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average occupancy rate' should arrive at 68.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 65.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Depreciation and amortization' will likely reach $172.63 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $166 million.



Host Hotels shares have witnessed a change of -1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HST is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

