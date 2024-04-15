Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Hilltop Holdings (HTH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, indicating a decline of 30% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $275.39 million, representing a decrease of 3.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hilltop Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Outstanding Balance - Interest-earning assets, gross' will reach $14.97 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.06 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 3.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 89.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 48.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-Performing Loans' will reach $52.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27.38 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-Performing Assets' at $58.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30.58 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' reaching $110.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $121.80 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $109.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $121.71 million.

Analysts expect 'Total Noninterest Income' to come in at $165.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $162.49 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions' of $32.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26.85 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Mortgage loan origination fees' stands at $31.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28.78 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Noninterest income- Other' will likely reach $34.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $35.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income' should come in at $34.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $39.97 million.



Hilltop Holdings shares have witnessed a change of -1.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HTH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

