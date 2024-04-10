Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, reflecting a decline of 40% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $28.4 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Guaranty Bancshares metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average interest-earning assets' should arrive at $3.00 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.14 billion.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 73.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 66.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' at $23.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Noninterest Income' reaching $4.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.91 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $23.64 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $25.16 million.



Over the past month, shares of Guaranty Bancshares have returned -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Currently, GNTY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

