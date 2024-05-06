Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Globus Medical (GMED) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Globus Medical (GMED) to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. Revenues are expected to be $586.66 million, up 112% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Globus Medical metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Product Category- Enabling Technologies' should come in at $25.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by Product Category- Musculoskeletal Solutions' reaching $560.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +122.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- International' of $108.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +155.4%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- United States' to come in at $479.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +105% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Globus Medical here>>>



Shares of Globus Medical have demonstrated returns of +0.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GMED is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.