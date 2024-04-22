Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Dover (DOV) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Dover Corporation (DOV) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share, reflecting a decline of 2.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.05 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.6%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dover metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Engineered Products' will reach $499.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Clean Energy & Fueling' will likely reach $435.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' will reach $414.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Pumps & Process Solutions' of $436.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Imaging & Identification' should arrive at $280.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Products' to reach $89.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $91.35 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy & Fueling' will reach $85.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $80.65 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' should come in at $69.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $80.40 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Pumps & Process Solutions' reaching $132.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $126.18 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Imaging & Identification' to come in at $68.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $71.71 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dover here>>>



Over the past month, Dover shares have recorded returns of -3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DOV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.