Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Crocs (CROX) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crocs (CROX) will report quarterly earnings of $2.22 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $882.6 million, exhibiting a decline of 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Crocs metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Crocs Brand' at $687.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- HEYDUDE Brand' should arrive at $193.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Crocs Brand' to come in at $687.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- HEYDUDE Brand' of $193.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.6% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Crocs here>>>



Crocs shares have witnessed a change of -11% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CROX is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.