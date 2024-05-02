Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Crocs (CROX) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crocs (CROX) will report quarterly earnings of $2.22 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $882.6 million, exhibiting a decline of 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Crocs metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Crocs Brand' at $687.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- HEYDUDE Brand' to reach $193.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.6% year over year.

Crocs shares have witnessed a change of -11% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CROX is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

