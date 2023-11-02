Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Coty (COTY) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Coty (COTY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, reflecting an increase of 54.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.58 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Coty metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Prestige' at $995.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Consumer Beauty' will reach $572.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic revenues- Americas' to come in at $653.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues - Asia Pacific' should arrive at $199.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' will likely reach $648.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prestige' will reach $243.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $207.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Beauty' reaching $48.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.30 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Coty here>>>



Shares of Coty have demonstrated returns of -9.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), COTY is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coty (COTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.