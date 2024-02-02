Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Copa Holdings (CPA) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Copa Holdings (CPA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.90 per share, reflecting a decline of 13.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $893.57 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Copa Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue' will reach $855.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Load factor' stands at 87.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 86.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Passenger revenue per ASM' reaching 11.94 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.1 cents in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Yield' will reach 13.67 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15.1 cents.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'RASM' will likely reach 12.49 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.7 cents in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue Passengers miles' to come in at 6,281.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,639 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Avg. Price per Fuel Gallon' will reach $3.04. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.52.

Analysts forecast 'Available seat miles' to reach 7,185.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,509 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'CASM excluding fuel' should arrive at 6.12 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.1 cents in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'CASM' should come in at 9.82 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.3 cents in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Fuel Gallons Consumed' of 84.62 Mgal. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 77.7 Mgal.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Expense- Fuel' at $251.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $273.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Copa Holdings shares have recorded returns of -3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CPA will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

