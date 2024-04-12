Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Citizens Financial Group (CFG) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 25% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.97 billion, declining 7.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Citizens Financial Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balances - Interest-earning assets' should come in at $202.41 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $202.55 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 67.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.9% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin' of 2.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Return on average common equity' to reach 6.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.1%.

Analysts expect 'Book value per common share' to come in at $48.50. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $45.84 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tangible book value per common share' will reach $31.28. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $29.44 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio)' stands at 10.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' should arrive at 9.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.4% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 11.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Capital Ratio' will likely reach 13.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mortgage banking fees' at $60.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Capital markets fees' reaching $101.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $83 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Citizens Financial Group here>>>



Citizens Financial Group shares have witnessed a change of +1.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CFG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.