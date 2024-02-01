Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Chipotle (CMG) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $9.71 per share, indicating an increase of 17.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.49 billion, representing an increase of 14.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Chipotle metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Food and beverage revenue' will likely reach $2.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Delivery service revenue' will reach $16.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

Analysts expect 'Total restaurants' to come in at 3,436. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,187.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable restaurant sales' should come in at 6.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Opened' should arrive at 117. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 100.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Beginning of period' will reach 3,321. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,090 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Chipotle here>>>



Shares of Chipotle have demonstrated returns of +7.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CMG is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

