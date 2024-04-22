Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Century Communities (CCS) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Century Communities (CCS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 49%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $791.67 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Century Communities metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Financial services revenues' to reach $17.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Total homebuilding revenues' will reach $774.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Home sales revenues' to come in at $771.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Home Deliveries - Homes' of 2,046. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,912 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Home Deliveries - Average Sales Price' will reach $377.13. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $384.70 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Backlog - Homes' stands at 1,967. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,920.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net New Home Contracts' will likely reach 2,911. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,022.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Selling Communities at period end' will reach 256. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 234 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Century Communities have experienced a change of -14.9% in the past month compared to the -4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

