Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Capital One (COF) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capital One (COF) will report quarterly earnings of $3.34 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 44.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $9.34 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Capital One metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total net revenue- Credit Card- Domestic' of $6.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Total net revenue- Commercial Banking' to reach $869.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total net revenue- Credit Card' should arrive at $6.67 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net revenue- Consumer Banking' reaching $2.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of -9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 6.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' to come in at $450.11 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $435.20 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 54.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net charge-off rate - Credit Card - International card businesses' will reach 5.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net charge-off rate - Credit Card - Domestic credit card' at 5.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net charge-off rate - Credit Card' will reach 5.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will likely reach 14.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Capital Ratio' should come in at 16.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.9% in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Capital One here>>>



Shares of Capital One have demonstrated returns of +1.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.