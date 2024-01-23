Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Brookline (BRKL) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, indicating a decline of 41% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $89.38 million, representing an increase of 0.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Brookline metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 64.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 53% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $10.59 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.34 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $5.96 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.06 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $83.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $80.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Brookline have demonstrated returns of -4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BRKL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

