Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Bristol Myers (BMY) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) will report quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $11.11 billion, exhibiting a decline of 2.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 11.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bristol Myers metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Revlimid' at $1.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -40.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Orencia' reaching $963.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane' stands at $223.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Inrebic' of $29.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +29.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Inrebic- U.S.' will reach $20.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Opdivo- U.S.' should come in at $1.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane- U.S.' to come in at $158.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +36.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane- International' should arrive at $62.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Pomalyst/Imnovid- U.S.' to reach $590.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Pomalyst/Imnovid- International' will likely reach $263.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Revlimid- U.S.' will reach $1.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -40.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Revlimid- International' will reach $170.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -27.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Bristol Myers have demonstrated returns of -2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BMY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

