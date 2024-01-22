Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of BOK Financial (BOKF) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that BOK Financial (BOKF) will report quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 31.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $485.87 million, exhibiting a decline of 11.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some BOK Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 65.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 57.9% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 2.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance' at $44.06 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $39.29 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income (FTE)' stands at $286.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $354.91 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non Interest Income (Total other operating revenue)' will likely reach $201.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $197.09 million.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $284.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $352.63 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for BOK Financial here>>>



Shares of BOK Financial have experienced a change of -3.4% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BOKF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.