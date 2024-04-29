Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of BILL Holdings (BILL) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect BILL Holdings (BILL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6%. Revenues are expected to be $304.95 million, up 11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BILL Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers' will reach $36.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Payment Volume' to come in at $70.08 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $64.70 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Transactions Processed' will reach 24,877.25 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21,400 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for BILL Holdings here>>>



Over the past month, shares of BILL Holdings have returned -9.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, BILL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

