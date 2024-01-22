Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $267.23 million, declining 1.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ameris Bancorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency ratio' will likely reach 53.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 49.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 3.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balances-Interest earning assets' of $23.63 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.18 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income(FTE)' will reach $207.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $225.09 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should arrive at $60.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $48.35 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $207.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $224.14 million.



Over the past month, shares of Ameris Bancorp have returned -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, ABCB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

