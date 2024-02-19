Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, reflecting an increase of 5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $401.97 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific American Homes 4 Rent metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Core revenues' will reach $358.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Tenant charge-backs' will likely reach $48.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Non-Same-Home core revenues' will reach $52.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Same-Home core revenues' should arrive at $306.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $118.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $112.84 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for American Homes 4 Rent here>>>



Shares of American Homes 4 Rent have experienced a change of -3.3% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

