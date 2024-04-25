Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Air Products and Chemicals (APD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.72 per share, indicating a decline of 0.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.15 billion, representing a decrease of 1.5% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Air Products and Chemicals metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Industrial Gases- Middle East and India' stands at $43.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue-Industrial Gases- Americas' reaching $1.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue-Industrial Gases- Europe' will reach $749.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue-Industrial Gases- Asia' will reach $810.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Corporate and other' should arrive at $217.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Middle East and India' will reach $107.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $106.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Americas' to reach $557.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $514 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Europe' of $273.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $251 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Asia' to come in at $317.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $350.30 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Air Products and Chemicals here>>>



Shares of Air Products and Chemicals have experienced a change of -3.5% in the past month compared to the -3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.