Wall Street’s Favorite Cryptos? 3 Names That Could Make You Filthy Rich

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There are some of Wall Street’s favorite cryptos that could potentially make you seven figures or more. These coins are seen as having massive upside potential due to their innovative technologies, strong development teams, and active user communities.

In order to tap into these favorite cryptos, one must look for the following things. These include strong fundamentals and real-world utility, scalability, and solid tokenomics. The coin must also be volatile. It must also have a small enough market cap in order for it to make a serious move.

The issue with most cryptos is that some or most of the above factors are missing. Meme coins might have momentum on their side, but lack utility. While larger cap coins such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) tick most boxes, its market capitalization could prevent it from making moves.

So to help investors find the diamond in the rough, here are three cryptos that could make you rich.

PYTH (PYTH-USD)

Source: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

PYTH (PYTH-USD) is a governance token in the Pyth network, notable for its rapid speed and multi-chain functionality. It offers voting rights within the Pyth DAO, with potential airdrops from associated projects.

PYTH has made some strong moves in 2023. Furthermore, I think that it could be on track for another successful year.

PYTH enhanced its data oracle system last year by launching its permissionless mainnet and transitioning to on-chain governance. It also focused on increasing its ecosystem’s robustness by welcoming new data providers and deploying scalable cross-chain oracle feeds.

PYTH’s token ticks all the boxes, and it also has a low market cap of just around 1.3 billion at the time of writing. It also has momentum on its side, trading at around 90 cents, almost tripling its valuation at the start of the idea.

I think that as the bull market rages on, PYTH could become one of those favorite cryptos loved by Wall Street.

Alephium (ALPH-USD)

Source: stockphoto-graf/ShutterStock.com

Alephium (ALPH-USD) introduces innovations such as sharding through its BlockFlow algorithm and a unique Proof of Less Work (POLW) consensus mechanism for energy efficiency.

I also think it could evolve into being one of those favorite cryptos adored by investors. This is due to its market cap sitting at just $175,000 at the time of writing, making it poised for a substantial move amid the halving event that is due in April this year.

The ALPH developers have allowed it to support over 10,000 transactions per second while maintaining a single-chain user experience. It then aims to curb some of the limitations of Bitcoin whilst offering substantial upside for investors.

It also has some notable plans in the works to improve the value of the project. The team is focused on enhancing the ecosystem, emphasizing developer engagement and the dApp ecosystem. The introduction of a robust grant program supports developers and projects from the ground up.

TRON (TRX-USD)

Source: tropical-travel / Shutterstock.com

I believe that TRON (TRX-USD) has the very real ability to make many investors filthy rich. This cryptocurrency is focused on enhancing its integration with the Bitcoin network through a Bitcoin Layer 2 (L2) solution, which I think will fuel its rise.

TRON plans to support various ecosystem tokens, including USDT-Trc20, TRX, Bittorrent (BTT-USD), and JUST (JST-USD), within the Bitcoin network. This phase is aimed at establishing seamless asset transfer and cross-chain compatibility, enabling users to leverage the strengths of both networks.

At present, crypto networks are relatively isolated from one another, which can make it difficult for users to swap coins, and overall move liquidity from one coin or network to the next. Additional cross-chain operability means that this flow of money can move faster, which leads to more efficient markets, better user enjoyment, and carving out a strong position for TRON to surge.

I believe that TRX will surge following this integration, which could make it one of Wall Street’s favorite cryptos.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Wall Street’s Favorite Cryptos? 3 Names That Could Make You Filthy Rich appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.