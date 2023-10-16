Wall Street's Callous Calculation Based On Back Channels Bringing In Stock Market Buyers, Bitcoin Boost

To gain an edge, this is what you need to know today.

Callous Calculation

Please click here for a chart of West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures.

Note the following:

The chart shows that oil is not moving up this morning. The chart shows oil is significantly below the high it reached before Hamas attacked Israel. The reason the oil is not moving up is that the US has threatened Iran through back channels to not escalate the dispute between Hamas and Israel. To back up this threat the US has sent a second aircraft carrier group to the region. The back channel warnings picked up steam after a statement by Iranian foreign ministers and a statement by Hamas. The Arora Report members are already in the know. We wrote in the Morning Capsule on October 13th.

Prudent investors should notice a statement by Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Beirut, Lebanon. He warned that there was a “real possibility” of opening other fronts if Israel continues to intensify the war in Gaza.

Prudent investors should also pay attention to a statement by Ali Barakeh, a senior Hamas official, that Iran and Hezbollah “will join the battle if Gaza is subjected to a war of annihilation.”

Wall Street is doing a callous calculation. The calculation is that the US warning through back channels have deterred Iran from using its proxy Hezbollah from opening a second front in northern Israel. This will allow Israel to crush Hamas. Wall Street’s calculation is that there will be carnage in Gaza but Gaza residents are poor with an annual income of $1200, they have no army, they have no electricity, no water, no fuel, and very little food. In a matter more important to the stock market, the Biden administration is moving to tighten export controls to prevent China from getting advanced technologies, especially in semiconductors. As we have previously shared with you, semiconductors are the leading sector in the stock market, and semiconductor companies have significant sales in China. As an Arora Report member, you are already in the know from previous Morning Capsules that China has been able to circumvent trade restrictions. To understand how China circumvents, take a look at this example. China secretly sets up a company in Thailand. The Thai company buys cutting-edge technologies from the US companies. Since it is a Thai company it is not subject to US controls. The Thai company transfers the technology and equipment to China. The new restrictions are imposing stricter controls on companies in other nations buying and transferring to China. Chinese chip design companies are also being added to the trade restriction list. It appears that previously Chinese manufacturers could not get access to advanced US technologies but Chinese design firms could get access. In view of these restrictions, prudent investors should watch semiconductor ETF VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SMH), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), and ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML). As an actionable item, the sum total of the foregoing is in the protection band, which strikes the optimum balance between various crosscurrents. Please scroll down to see the protection band. Magnificent Seven Money Flows

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META).

In the early trade, money flows are negative in Tesla (TSLA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia due to new US restrictions on China.

In the early trade, money flows are positive in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ARCA: SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Gold

For longer-term, please see gold and silver ratings.

The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (ARCA: GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (ARCA: SLV).

Oil

For longer-term, please see oil ratings.

The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (ARCA: USO).

Bitcoin

The SEC has decided not to appeal in the Grayscale case. This increases the odds that Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC can be changed to an ETF. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing strong buying on this news.

Markets

Protection Band And What To Do Now

It is important for investors to look ahead and not in the rearview mirror.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

