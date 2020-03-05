Wall Street's Bounce Set To Fade

Investors are rattled on Thursday on continued worrying coronavirus headlines. That big gain for Wall Street on Wednesday is under threat.

U.S. stock futures are down sharply Thursday morning. Coronavirus headlines threaten to erase a chunk of Wednesday’s gains. European equities also fell into the red.

The world’s equity markets were churning once again on Thursday amid more worrisome coronavirus headlines, even as global governments picked up the pace to help confront economic fallout from the deadly and fast-spreading Covid-19 disease.

Front and center was the news that California declared a state of emergency after the first death in the state that has seen the virus spread across several counties, as it makes its way across the country. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures indicated a more than 300-point slide at the start, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures down over 1% each.

The losses come after a bullish day for equities, with the Dow gaining more than 1,100 points, in part thanks to former Vice President Joe Biden emerging as the front-runner of the Democratic Party’s presidential race. Investors also welcomed interest-rate cuts from the U.S., Australian and Canadian central banks, and a U.S. $8.3 billion package to battle the virus.

But for investors, many hurdles lie ahead, such as uncertainty as to how bad things will actually get, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst U.K. & EMEA at OANDA.

“Add to that the data we’re going to get over the coming months which is likely to be fairly rotten and we’ll soon get a sense of just what investors will be willing to tolerate and how suitable the response from the authorities is,” he said.

While Asian markets finished higher, the Stoxx Europe 600 gave up an early lead to fall nearly 1%, with the FTSE 100 index down 1.3%.

Investors will get results from Costco on Thursday, and the virus will be front and center as Americans have been flocking to the big-box retailer’s stores to stock up on supplies.

Airlines were also in the spotlight, with Norwegian Airlines shares tumbling on a warning and plans to cut flights to battle the coronavirus crisis. United Airlines announced late on Wednesday that it would cut flights and ask workers to take unpaid leave amid the virus.

