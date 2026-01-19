Wall Street's $7.8 Trillion Warning Has Reached a Deafening Tone -- but Are Investors Paying Attention?

Key Points

The third year of Wall Street's bull market rally delivered for investors, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, respectively, rising by double digits.

Investors are opting for ultra-safe assets, potentially throwing cold water on a red-hot but expensive stock market.

Historical trends continue to favor long-term, optimistic investors.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

The third year of Wall Street's bull market rally didn't disappoint investors. When the closing bell tolled for 2025, the mature stock-driven Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-propelled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had risen by 13%, 16%, and 20%, respectively. It marked only the third time in the nearly century-long history of the S&P 500 that it's gained at least 15% for three consecutive years.

While long-term appreciation for Wall Street's major stock indexes has become the expectation for investors, short-term directional movements aren't as consistently predictable. When things seem almost too good to be true for the stock market, this often turns out to be the case.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Newly released data from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve points to a $7.8 trillion (and growing) warning for Wall Street that's reached a deafening tone. The only question is: Are investors paying attention?

Statistically, skepticism appears to be mounting for the bull market rally

At any given time, there are one or more headwinds that threaten to upend the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite. Though there's no way to predict short-term directional moves on Wall Street with guaranteed accuracy, select data points and correlated events do have exceptional track records of forecasting the future.

One such data point, which is reported quarterly by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, should give professional and everyday investors alike reason for pause.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2025, the total financial assets held in money market funds rose to an all-time high of $7.774 trillion. Money market funds are a type of mutual fund that invests in ultra-safe, higher-quality assets, such as short-term Treasury bills, municipal bonds, corporate debt, and certificates of deposit.

$7.8 Trillion is now sitting in Money Market Funds, a new all-time high 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/kkKfkW5G4j -- Barchart (@Barchart) January 15, 2026

Money market funds are primarily designed for stability and income but are dependent on fluctuations in U.S. interest rates. Higher interest rates yield more income, while rate-easing cycles (like the one we're in now) reduce interest-earning potential.

Between March 2022 and July 2023, the Federal Reserve kicked off an aggressive rate-hiking cycle that was designed to combat the highest inflation rate in four decades. The cumulative 525-basis-point increase in the federal funds target rate lifted bond yields and made money market funds more attractive.

But with the nation's central bank now firmly in a rate-easing cycle and interest income-earning potential declining, we haven't observed a pullback in capital flowing into money market funds. Instead, it's been increasing at an accelerated pace. This potentially signals growing investor skepticism for the rally on Wall Street.

Although it's possible that this roughly $7.8 trillion sitting in ultra-safe money market funds is primarily from institutional investors who've parked some of their dry powder on the sidelines, a more likely scenario is that it represents a collective skepticism from professional and everyday investors alike who believe the risk-versus-reward scenario for the stock market has shifted toward risk.

S&P 500 Shiller PE Ratio hits 2nd highest level in history 🚨 The highest was the Dot Com Bubble 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Lx634H7xKa -- Barchart (@Barchart) December 28, 2025

Investors certainly have historical reasons to doubt this bull market. The stock market entered 2026 at the second priciest valuation in history, dating back 155 years, according to the S&P 500's Shiller Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio, which is also referred to as the cyclically adjusted P/E Ratio, or CAPE Ratio. Whereas the Shiller P/E has averaged a multiple of 17.33 since January 1871, it closed the Jan. 15 trading session at a nosebleed multiple of 40.83.

Statistically, every bull market rally in which the Shiller P/E has crossed above 30 has subsequently been followed by a 20%, or often significantly larger, pullback.

Furthermore, history consistently shows a significant uptick in capital flowing into money market funds before a U.S. recession takes shape. While this quarterly reported data point isn't a timing tool, it does tend to warn investors of coming trouble on Wall Street and, potentially, for the U.S. economy.

Investors have climbed this wall of worry before and come out stronger on the other side

To reiterate, there are always catalysts that threaten to undermine investor optimism on Wall Street. While this $7.8 trillion warning is nothing to ignore, it's just another brick in the wall of worry that investors have continually climbed over on their way to wealth creation.

Eventually, the naysayers are going to be right. No amount of fiscal and monetary policy maneuvering or well-wishing from the investment community can prevent stock market corrections, bear markets, or the occasional elevator-down move. On average, the S&P 500 will lose 10% of its value approximately once per year.

However, there's a significant difference between bull and bear markets that investors would be foolish (with a small "f") to ignore.

The two defining characteristics of stock market corrections, bear markets, and crashes are that they're often emotion-driven and short-lived. When Bespoke Investment Group examined 27 S&P 500 bear markets from the beginning of the Great Depression (September 1929) to June 2023, it found the average 20% or greater downturn in the benchmark index lasted only 286 calendar days, or less than 10 months. Additionally, only 8 of 27 bear markets persisted beyond one year, with none surpassing 630 calendar days.

It's official. A new bull market is confirmed.



The S&P 500 is now up 20% from its 10/12/22 closing low. The prior bear market saw the index fall 25.4% over 282 days.



Read more at https://t.co/H4p1RcpfIn. pic.twitter.com/tnRz1wdonp -- Bespoke (@bespokeinvest) June 8, 2023

In comparison, Bespoke's research showed that the average S&P 500 bull market endured 1,011 calendar days, or just a shade over 3.5 times as long as the typical bear market. Including the current bull market, when extrapolated to the present day, 14 out of 27 S&P 500 bull markets have lasted longer than the lengthiest bear market.

Despite decades of concerns, such as wars, pandemics, tariffs, inflation, stagflation, recessions, depressions, valuation, and so forth, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have always managed to come out stronger on the other side.

While a sizable short-term correction or bear market is possible in 2026, historical trends suggest the stock market will head notably higher in the decades to come.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,578!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,628!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 19, 2026.

Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.