Wall Street Is Wrong About AI Killing Software Stocks. This Cybersecurity Growth Stock Proves It.

Key Points

SentinelOne built its platform around AI from the start, and Purple AI is already replacing manual security work with automated investigations.

Over 50% attach rates signal strong demand.

Profitability is still years away, and competition -- especially from CrowdStrike -- could pressure its advantage.

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A feedback loop is playing out in cybersecurity stocks right now that deserves a second look. The fear is that artificial intelligence (AI) will eventually do what human security analysts do, like detect threats, investigate incidents, and close vulnerabilities. In doing so, it would make the expensive platforms that enterprises pay for every year obsolete. The market has been voting with that fear.

SentinelOne's (NYSE: S) stock is down nearly 45% from its 52-week high. At under $12 per share, the stock trades at roughly 4.5 times sales -- a significant discount to its historical average. Wall Street appears to have missed something: SentinelOne isn't being disrupted by AI. It built its platform around AI from day one, and the product that proves that is called Purple AI.

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Most cybersecurity platforms were not built with AI in mind. They were built to detect and block threats, and then AI capabilities were layered on top after the fact. SentinelOne took a different architectural approach. Its entire Singularity Platform was designed to be what the company calls "AI-native" -- meaning AI isn't a feature added to the product; it's the operating logic underlying everything.

Purple AI is the most visible expression of that. Think of it less as a chatbot for security and more as an autonomous analyst that sits inside a company's security operations center. When a threat appears, Purple AI launches its own investigation. It pulls cross-stack evidence from across the entire environment, builds an attack timeline, and delivers a verdict with enough context for a human analyst to act on immediately.

What makes this notable is what it replaces. A typical security investigation that used to take hours now takes minutes. For a security team fielding hundreds of alerts a day, that kind of compression is not a nice-to-have. It's the difference between getting ahead of a breach and finding out about it three days later.

The adoption signal

The best measure of whether a product is genuinely useful -- not just well-marketed -- is how quickly existing customers choose to pay for it. Purple AI was included in over 50% of all SentinelOne licenses sold in the fourth quarter, a record attach rate. That is an organic, inside-the-customer-base signal. It means security teams that already use Singularity are saying: Yes, we want this on top of what we already have.

SentinelOne also closed a new AI-focused partnership with Alphabet's Google Cloud at RSAC, extending Purple AI's capabilities into cloud workloads. For enterprises running infrastructure on Google Cloud -- a growing slice of the enterprise market -- that integration removes a major adoption barrier.

An honest risk

SentinelOne is not yet consistently profitable, and the path to meaningful free cash flow is still a few years out. The company also competes directly with CrowdStrike, which has a larger installed base and a more mature channel. If CrowdStrike's rival AI product catches up quickly, the Purple AI differentiation could narrow.

To me, the risk is real but manageable. The company has a head start in how deeply AI is embedded into its workflow, and that is not easy to replicate quickly. The consensus analyst price target is around $18, implying roughly 33% upside from current levels. This is a safe and steady buy for your portfolio.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and SentinelOne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.