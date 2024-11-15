News & Insights

Wall Street Wraps Up Volatile Week With Big Losses

November 15, 2024 — 04:25 pm EST

Wall Street fell across the board Friday, solidifying weekly losses for all three major benchmarks. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 each logged their worst weekly performance since September, while the Dow turned in a 305-point loss and its third weekly drop in four.

The post-election momentum seems to be losing steam, as investors turn their attention towards key economic data and President-elect Donald Trump's planned cabinet picks, namely Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Small-cap stocks are also suffering, with the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) dropping 4% this week after a massive postelection rally. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • 2 surprising stocks in Warren Buffet's portfolio.
  • Palantir stock snags new highs after joining NDX.
  • Plus, this week's biggest headlines; a vaccine stock roundup; and Applied Materials reports earnings.

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Here's what Trump's fight against China could mean for U.S. companies. (CNBC)
  2. Russia told Austria that it will suspend gas deliveries from Saturday. (Reuters)
  3. Behind Wall Street's turbulent price action.
  4. Why vaccine stocks are struggling.
  5. Unpacking Applied Materials' earnings report.

Gold Paces Toward Worst Weekly Decline in 3 Years

Oil prices fell 4.8% this week, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and worries of demand from China. For the session, December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $1.68, or 2.5%, to settle at $67.02 a barrel -- its lowest settlement in two months.

With expectations of a less aggressive interest rate cut lifting the greenback, gold prices were on track for a more than 4% pullback on the week -- spot gold's worst such decline in more than three years. At last check, gold futures are 0.2% lower to trade at $2,567.20.

