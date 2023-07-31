News & Insights

Wall Street Wraps July With Big Monthly Wins

July 31, 2023 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The Dow closed out a resoundingly successful July with a triple-digit win today. Despite spending time on both sides of breakeven throughout the day, the blue-chip index surged into the close, and closes the book on July with only four sessions in the red for the entire month. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged comfy wins of their own today, with both indexes clocking a fifth-straight monthly win. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Another analyst turns bearish on Ford Motor stock.
  • SoFi Technology stock blitzed by call traders. 
  • Plus, a 'major AI player' to watch; former meme stock in focus; and ACHR's big break.

Summary 0731

NYSE Nasdaq 0731

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Twp Federal Reserve officials envision a 'soft landing' for the U.S. economy. (MarketWatch)
  2. A Birkenstock initial public offering (IPO) is coming. (Bloomberg)
  3. Palantir stock gets AI-based bull note.
  4. Puts galore for this former meme stock.
  5. Air Force contract fuels ACHR breakout.

Earnings 0731

UVOL 0731

Oil Logs Best Month Since May 2022

Oil prices rose today, wrapping up a stellar month. September-dated oil added $1.22, or 1.5%, to settle at $81.80 per barrel. For July, black gold added roughly 16%, the largest monthly gain since May 2022.

Gold was also higher today to log big gains for the month. December-dated gold added $9.30, or 0.5%, to settle at $2,009.20 an ounce. The safe-haven asset clocked its best monthly win since March with a 2.1% pop.

