Wall Street Wraps July With Big Monthly Wins

The Dow closed out a resoundingly successful July with a triple-digit win today. Despite spending time on both sides of breakeven throughout the day, the blue-chip index surged into the close, and closes the book on July with only four sessions in the red for the entire month. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged comfy wins of their own today, with both indexes clocking a fifth-straight monthly win.
Oil Logs Best Month Since May 2022
Oil prices rose today, wrapping up a stellar month. September-dated oil added $1.22, or 1.5%, to settle at $81.80 per barrel. For July, black gold added roughly 16%, the largest monthly gain since May 2022.
Gold was also higher today to log big gains for the month. December-dated gold added $9.30, or 0.5%, to settle at $2,009.20 an ounce. The safe-haven asset clocked its best monthly win since March with a 2.1% pop.
