Wall Street Week Ahead Earnings: Zoom, Salesforce, Domino’s, Dollar Tree and Broadcom in Focus

Traders have been rattled by geopolitical tensions over the Russia-Ukraine crisis, which has caused the global stock market to suffer. The S&P 500 plunged into correction territory. If tensions continue for long, analysts fear that it will be harder for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates after next month’s hike. Due to this, investors sought safe-haven assets and U.S. Treasury yields fell as tensions between Ukraine and Russia increased. In addition, investors will focus on December quarter earnings for stocks that are economically sensitive, which should show better profits than technology stocks amid surging inflation.

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of February 28

Monday (February 28)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: ZOOM

The San Jose, California-based communications technology company Zoom is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $0.67 per share, which represents a year-over-year decline of nearly 24% from $0.88 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The company, which provides video telephony and online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform, would post revenue growth of 19% to $1.05 billion.

“We have seen a reluctance of investors around Zoom given recent performance of WFH winners. Look to FY23 guide as opportunity to reset Street expectations, giving investors a cleaner path to getting involved. Remain OW on early days company at upselling large installed base with ancillary products,” noted Meta Marshall, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Zoom has established its position as the leader in video conferencing, now a growth market. Company has meaningful competitive moat built on more than just architecture. Position within customers makes an attractive opportunity to expand into broader UC market. Early wins encouraging. Opportunities to expand platform remain. Manageable churn post-COVID as move to hybrid work setups continues.”

TICKER COMPANY EPS FORECAST AMBA Ambarella $-0.04 HPQ HP $1.04 NVAX Novavax $0.36 SBAC SBA Communications $2.62 SDC SmileDirectClub $-0.28 WDAY Workday $-0.19

Tuesday (March 1)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: SALESFORCE.COM, DOMINO’S PIZZA

SALESFORCE.COM: The San Francisco, California-based software company is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings of $0.75 per share, which represents a year-over-year decline of over 27% from $1.04 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

However, the leading provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions would post revenue growth of nearly 25% to $7.24 billion up from $5.82 billion a year earlier. The company has beaten consensus earnings estimates in most of the quarters in the last two years, at least.

“Salesforce.com (CRM) is down 35% since reporting F3Q vs. IGV down 25% due to software selloff, investor fears around demand-pull forward and MuleSoft, and tougher compares in 1HF23. Our survey indicated 88% expect their pipelines to grow with 37% expecting growth of 20%+ in F23. Despite a tough set-up heading into the Q, expectations are low. CRM offers attractive risk-reward as it trades close to trough levels at 5x ’23 rev. vs. comps at 9x (40% discount). Maintain Buy,” noted Brent Thill, equity analyst at Jefferies.

DOMINO’S PIZZA: The world’s largest pizza restaurant by sales is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings of $4.30 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of about 12% from $3.85 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The Ann Arbor Michigan-based company has beaten consensus earnings estimates in most of the quarters in the last two years, at least. The largest pizza chain in the world would post revenue growth of 2% to around $1.38 billion from $1.36 billion a year earlier.

TICKER COMPANY EPS FORECAST AZO AutoZone $16.42 AVID Avid Technology $0.33 BIDU Baidu $1.49 DPZ Domino’s Pizza $4.30 JAZZ Jazz Pharmaceuticals $2.96 JWN Nordstrom $1.05 ROST Ross Stores $0.97 TGT Target $2.85

Wednesday (March 2)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: DOLLAR TREE

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company Dollar Tree is expected to report earnings of $1.78 per share in the fourth quarter, down over 16% from $2.13 per share seen in the same period a year ago. But the discount variety stores that sells items for $1 or less would post revenue growth of more than 5% to $7.13 billion.

“While supply chain disruptions and associated costs are top of mind given the unexpected magnitude of these costs in 2Q and ongoing impact in 3Q, we believe that Dollar Tree’s price-increase initiative will likely be a focal point for investors. More specifically, we think investors will look to better understand customer receptivity to these price increases, the degree to which these price increases can mitigate the aforementioned supply chain costs, and to what extent the company is utilizing higher price point items to diversify merchandising and sourcing,” noted Randal J. Konik, equity analyst at Jefferies.

TICKER COMPANY EPS FORECAST ANF Abercrombie & Fitch $1.59 BOX Box Inc. $-0.06 PDCO Patterson Cos. $0.50 SGFY Signify Health $0.02 SPLK Splunk $-1.08 VEEV Veeva Systems $0.59

Thursday (March 3)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: BROADCOM

Chipmaker and software infrastructure supplier Broadcom is expected to report earnings per share of $8.08 in the fiscal first quarter, which represents year-over-year growth of over 22% from $6.61 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The San Jose, California-based semiconductor manufacturer would post revenue growth of nearly 14% to $7.6 billion. The company has beaten consensus earnings estimates in most of the quarters in the last two years, at least.

“Broadcom (AVGO) is a compelling franchise in semis with diversified end-market exposure, product cycle momentum in wireless and networking, and market leadership. Furthermore, we take a more constructive view than investors on the company’s software strategy, particularly its purchase of Symantec,” noted Joseph Moore, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“While sentiment has gradually improved, AVGO is still trading below the SOX on a P/E basis despite superior margins and FCF. We see an increase in 5G $ content, a rebound in enterprise, and reacceleration of cloud as tailwinds through 2021; and with the company’s net leverage reduced meaningfully it should be in the position to continue to execute on tuck-in deals in software.”

TICKER COMPANY EPS FORECAST BBY Best Buy $2.81 BIG Big Lots $2.19 COST Costco Wholesale $2.54 GPS Gap $-0.12 KR Kroger $0.70 WB Weibo $0.75

Friday (March 4)

No major earnings are scheduled for release.

