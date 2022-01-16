Wall Street Week Ahead Earnings: Goldman Sachs, Procter & Gamble, United Airlines, and Netflix in focus

FXEmpire.com -

The following is a list of earnings slated for release January 17-21, along with a few previews. A number of big companies will report earnings in the week ahead, including Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, Procter & Gamble, Netflix, and a number of transportation companies. Investors will carefully monitor the latest news on the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant to see how it affects earnings in 2022.

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of January 17

Monday (January 17)

No major earnings are scheduled for release. The stock market in the U.S. will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Tuesday (January 18)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: GOLDMAN SACHS

The New York-based leading global investment bank Goldman Sachs is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings of $11.89 per share, which represents a year-over-year decline of about 2% from $12.08 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The world’s leading investment manager would see a decline in revenue of nearly 1% to $11.65 billion from a year ago. It is worth noting that in the last two years, Goldman Sachs has surpassed market consensus expectations for profit and revenue most of the time.

“We expect Goldman Sachs to report mixed results, with revenues outperforming the consensus estimates and earnings missing the expected figure. The investment bank reported better than expected results in the last quarter, with the top-line increasing 26% y-o-y. This was driven by significant growth in the investment banking business, followed by higher global markets and consumer & wealth management revenues,” noted analysts at TREFIS.

“While investment banking grew on the back of growth in mergers &acquisitions (M&A) and equity underwriting deal volumes, global markets benefited from higher equity trading revenues. Similarly, the consumer & wealth management segment gained from an increase in outstanding loan balances. That said, the top-line was partially offset by negative growth in the asset management division, primarily due to lower equity investment revenues. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter. We estimate Goldman Sachs’ valuation to be around $447 per share which is 14% above the current market price.”

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE JANUARY 18

TICKER COMPANY EPS FORECAST BAC Bank of America $0.78 SCHW Charles Schwab $0.83 CNXC Concentrix $2.54 HWC Hancock Whitney $1.33 IBKR Interactive Brokers $0.74 JBHT J.B. Hunt Transport Services $2.0 MBWM Mercantile Bank $0.85 ONB Old National Bancorp $0.38 PNFP Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.56 PNC PNC Financial Services $3.62 PRGS Progress Software $0.62 SBNY Signature Bank $3.92 TFC Truist Financial $1.27 UCBI United Community Banks $0.63

Wednesday (January 19)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: PROCTER & GAMBLE, UNITED AIRLINES

PROCTER & GAMBLE: The world’s largest maker of consumer-packaged goods, is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share, which represents year-on-year growth of just over 1% from $1.64 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based consumer goods corporation would post revenue growth of over 3% to $20.4 billion from a year ago. It is worth noting that the company has consistently beaten consensus earnings estimates in the last two years, at least.

“We believe strategy changes can sustain Procter & Gamble (PG) LT topline growth in the 4% range. In the US, a strong breadth of performance and share gains give us confidence that market share momentum is sustainable and supports LT topline growth above HPC peers. While near-term pressures from commodity/freight inflation will impact margins, we believe PG has stronger pricing power than peers, particularly with share gains,” noted Dara Mohsenian, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“PG trades at ~22.5x CY22e EPS, an HSD% discount to HPC peers CLX, CL and CHD, and looks compelling given our call for higher LT PG growth.”

UNITED AIRLINES: The major U.S. airline company is expected to report a loss for the eight-consecutive time of $-2.12 in the holiday quarter as the aviation service provider continues to be negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

However, that would represent a year-over-year improvement of about 70% from -$7.0 per share seen in the same period a year ago. The Chicago, Illinois-based airlines would post revenue growth of over 130% to $7.94 billion.

“Despite some headwinds around staffing issues, we expect United Airlines (UAL) to guide to a continued sequential improvement with capacity guided to be down in the 17-18% range in Q1, which incorporates domestic capacity down in the 1% range, while international capacity remains down 27%,” noted Sheila Kahyaoglu, equity analyst at Jefferies.

“Remaining in a Net Loss Position into Q1. We expect a continued sequential decline in CASM-ex to 11.63¢, which reflect a 9% increase vs. 2019 levels, which compares to the 13% increase we expect in Q4. Nonetheless, UAL will remain in a net loss position in Q1, before turning positive in Q2.”

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE JANUARY 19

TICKER COMPANY EPS FORECAST AA Alcoa $2.5 ASML ASML Holding $4.3 CFG Citizens Financial Group $1.16 CMA Comerica $1.6 DFS Discover Financial Services $3.48 FAST Fastenal $0.36 FUL H.B. Fuller $1.06 KMI Kinder Morgan $0.27 MS Morgan Stanley $1.83 PACW PacWest Bancorp $1.06 PG Procter & Gamble $1.66 STT State Street $1.93 USB U.S. Bancorp $1.13 UAL United Airlines $-2.12 WTFC Wintrust Financial $1.56

Thursday (January 20)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: NETFLIX

The California-based global internet entertainment service company NetFlix is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings of $0.82 per share, which represents a year-over-year decline of over 30% from $1.19 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

However, the streaming video pioneer would post revenue growth of over 16% to $7.71 billion. It is worth noting that the company has beaten earnings per share (EPS) estimates just thrice in the last two years.

“We believe share performance is highly dependent on increasing global membership scale. Proven success in the US and initial international markets provides a roadmap to success in emerging markets, and scale should allow Netflix (NFLX) to leverage content investments and drive margins,” noted Benjamin Swinburne, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Higher global broadband penetration should increase the Netflix (NFLX) addressable market, driving member growth and providing further opportunity given NFLX’s global presence. Longer-term, we see the ability to drive ARPU growth, particularly given increased original programming traction.”

TAKE A LOOK AT OUR EARNINGS CALENDAR FOR THE FULL RELEASES FOR THE JANUARY 20

TICKER COMPANY EPS FORECAST AAL American Airlines $-1.72 CSX CSX $0.42 FITB Fifth Third $0.91 ISRG Intuitive Surgical $1.01 KEY KeyCorp $0.56 MTB M&T Bank $3.24 NTRS Northern Trust $1.82 OZK Bank OZK $0.98 PPBI Pacific Premier Bancorp $0.85 PPG PPG Industries $1.2 RF Regions Financial $0.49 SASR Sandy Spring Bancorp $1.1 SIVB SVB Financial $6.29 TRV Travelers $3.77 UNP Union Pacific $2.66 WBS Webster Financial $1.11

Friday (January 21)

TICKER COMPANY EPS FORECAST ALLY Ally Financial $2.0 FHB First Hawaiian $0.47 HBAN Huntington Bancshares $0.37 INFO IHS Markit $0.71 SLB Schlumberger $0.39

