Wall Street Walks Away With a Win After Fed Minutes

The Fed's meeting minutes are in, and the results helped Wall Street maintain today's gains. As many hoped, the central bank pointed towards September as the month for a highly-anticipated interest rate cut. However, investors are still waiting on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's commentary at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday, where further insight into the central bank's plans. The Nasdaq finished the day up triple digits, while the Dow and S&P 500 finished modestly higher as well.

Gold Prices Turn in Modest Loss

Oil prices moved lower alongside a weekly decline in U.S. crude and product inventories. For the session, October-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 90 cents, or 1.2%, to close at $72.27.

After 30 record-high closes in 2024, the rally in gold prices looks to be slowing down. The precious metal turned in a minimal loss today, with gold for December delivery last seen 0.1% lower at at $2,547.50.

