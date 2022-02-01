Wall Street Waits for Major Economic Data This Week

The latest trend in day-to-day stock market index trading looks to be the Nasdaq filling deep holes dug in the previous month while the Dow and S&P 500 basically tread water. Certainly, this is what’s happening this morning: The Dow is -3 points and the S&P 500 -2, while the Nasdaq is up a modest +17 points at this hour. The Nasdaq is up +5.6% over the past five trading days.



We’ve got a big day ahead with both economic prints and Q4 earnings reports. After today’s opening bell, we look for both Markit PMI and ISM Manufacturing reports for January. Both are expected to cool just a tad from December. We also get Job Openings and, perhaps more interestingly these days, Job Quits for December. Also Construction Spending for December will be released. After today’s closing bell, we get a smorgasbord of Q4 data: Alphabet GOOGL, Starbucks SBUX, General Motors GM, PayPal PYPL and Gilead GILD, among others, report earnings.



Ahead of the open, Exxon Mobil XOM beat Q4 estimates on both top and bottom lines: earnings of $2.05 per share outpaced the $1.96 in the Zacks consensus, with $84.97 billion in revenues, above the estimated $82.88 billion and more than +80% year over year. Its $48 billion in cash-flow operations is its biggest in a decade. With oil prices currently at their highest in seven years, it was expected the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company would post a healthy quarter. This marks Exxon’s sixth-straight earnings beat.



Atlanta-based homebuilder PulteGroup PHM also posted Q4 earnings this morning, with $2.51 per share beating the Zacks consensus $2.29 and the $1.49 per share reported a year ago. Revenues of $4.36 billion were +4.68% over estimates and far ahead of the $2.19 billion from Q4 2021. Shares of the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock had been down -7.8% year to date, and are now +3.6% in today’s pre-market.

Considering the bleak conditions in the market for much of January (good riddance, and “Kalo Mina” for February, to all our Greek friends), we appear to be in pretty good shape from this vantage point. This is what makes the plethora of data expected later today so important: will it, in aggregate, support this sketchy narrative so far of a bearish… dare we say “bottom?,” or will it point to risk areas not yet fully absorbed by the recent paring in equities markets?

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.