Wall Street Upbeat in 1H 2026: Leveraged ETFs That Are Up At Least 500%

U.S. stocks finished June 30, 2026, higher, capping a strong first half and a robust second quarter as semiconductor shares powered the market rally. The strength in semiconductors provided a major boost to the broader market and reinforced investor confidence in the ongoing AI-driven growth story.

Major Indexes Deliver Strong First-Half Returns

June 30, 2026 marked the end of both the first half of 2026 and the second quarter. The Dow advanced 8.9% during the first six months of the year, marking its best first-half performance since 2021, when it gained 12.7%. The S&P 500 rose 9.6%, while the Nasdaq outperformed with a gain of more than 12%.

Small-cap stocks also enjoyed a standout period. The Russell 2000 jumped nearly 22%, recording its strongest first-half performance since 1991, as quoted on CNBC.

Volatile Start Gives Way to a Powerful Recovery

The first half of the year was marked by significant volatility. Markets reached record highs despite sharp fluctuations in energy prices caused by the Iran conflict and ongoing concerns about whether AI-related spending could remain sustainable.

However, solid corporate earnings remained the key market driver. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase by 23.7% in the June quarter of 2026 from the same period last year, on 11.4% higher revenues.

Second Quarter Marks Best Performance in Years

Investor sentiment improved considerably during the second quarter as worries surrounding the AI trade subsided and geopolitical tensions appeared to move closer to resolution.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 14.9% and 21.4%, respectively, in Q2, delivering their strongest quarterly performances since the second quarter of 2020. The Dow climbed 12.9%, its best quarter since the final three months of 2022, as quoted on the same CNBC article.

Micron-Heavy ETFs

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF MUU – Up 947.0%

GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF (MULL) – Up 926.3%

Micron MU shares surged 266.0% so far this year. Micron's fiscal Q3 earnings and revenues surged as AI-led memory demand lifted data center sales. Micron expects Q4 revenues of about $50 billion, and sees DRAM and NAND supply-demand conditions remaining tight beyond 2027. These results boosted MU shares.

Intel-Heavy ETFs

GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF INTW – Up 839.4%

Direxion Daily INTC Bull 2X ETF (LINT) – Up 836.3%

Intel Corp. INTC shares jumped 254.6% year to date (as of July 1, 2026). Intel shares added nearly $480 billion in market value as the company benefited from renewed CPU demand driven by on-device AI and continued investment in U.S. chip manufacturing.

Dell-Heavy ETFs

GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF DLLL – Up 770.4%

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL shares have gained 237.6% so far this year. Dell reported 88% year-over-year revenue growth, topping analysts’ estimates, as quoted on CNBC. The company is benefiting from demand for computer servers for artificial intelligence (AI), as well as traditional servers and networking equipment.

Marvell-Heavy ETFs

GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF MVLL – Up 699.9%

Marvell Technology MRVL shares jumped 233.3% so far this year. Marvell posted Q1 fiscal 2027 revenues of $2.42B, driven by strong AI-related data center demand. Marvell raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to nearly $11.5 billion and sees 2028 revenues near $16.5 billion.

Arm-Heavy ETFs

Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF ARMG – Up 591.6%

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR ARM shares have gained 209% so far this year. The stock is another beneficiary of the ongoing semiconductor rally.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.