Wall Street tumbles, Dow confirms bear market

Stephen Culp Reuters
Wall Street plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis as the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1,464.63 points, or 5.85%, to 23,553.53, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 140.84 points, or 4.89%, to 2,741.39 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 392.20 points, or 4.7%, to 7,952.05.

