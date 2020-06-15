US Markets
SPX

Wall Street tumbles at open on fear over fresh virus cases

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Monday as a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and parts of the United States dampened hopes of a swift economic revival that drove the Nasdaq to record highs last week.

June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Monday as a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and parts of the United States dampened hopes of a swift economic revival that drove the Nasdaq to record highs last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 335.15 points, or 1.31%, at the open to 25,270.39.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 47.55 points, or 1.56%, at 2,993.76. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 161.91 points, or 1.69%, to 9,426.90 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular