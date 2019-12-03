US Markets

Wall Street tumbles at open as Trump signals delay in China trade deal

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

U.S. stocks fell at the open on Tuesday after comments from President Donald Trump sparked fears of a delay in resolving a bruising tariff dispute with China until after the presidential election in November 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 281.06 points, or 1.01%, at the open to 27,501.98. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 26.46 points, or 0.85%, at 3,087.41. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 107.27 points, or 1.25%, to 8,460.72 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

