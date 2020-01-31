Wall Street tumbles as virus outbreak raises growth fears

* Amazon soars after strong results * Risk aversion rises as coronavirus spreads globally * Exxon, Chevron slide after earnings * Indexes down: Dow 1.45%, S&P 1.30%, Nasdaq 1.13% (Changes comment, updates prices) By Sruthi Shankar Jan 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main averages tumbled more than 1% on Friday, as mixed corporate earnings added to worries over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth. The S&P 500 is down more than 2.5% from its record high as supply chain disruptions and travel curbs due to the fast- spreading virus are expected to hit everything from manufacturing to tourism. The World Health Organization on Thursday declared the coronavirus epidemic a global emergency as it has killed more than 200 people in China, while infecting thousands globally. [nL4N29Z6DC] Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group Inc said they would suspend all flights to virus-hit China. [nL1N2A00QL] "There is more potential for markets to get affected by the coronavirus than SARS in 2003," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. "Asset prices are a lot more over-valued coming into 2020, which means they are already very vulnerable to global sentiment." A gauge of U.S. Midwest manufacturing activity slid to a four-year low in January, with new orders and production tumbling and producers forecasting tepid activity in 2020. [nL1N2A00RJ] A mixed bag of earnings did little to excite investors. Amazon.com Inc was among a few bright spots, surging 9% on better-than-expected results for the holiday-quarter that pushed it back into the $1 trillion market capitalization club. [nL4N29Z4UC] Gains in Amazon helped the consumer discretionary index rise 1.7%, while all other sub-sectors were in the red, with energy stocks tumbling 2.5%. Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp dropped about 3% after disappointing results. [nL4N2A0498] [nL4N2A04HF] Growth-oriented sectors such as materials, technology, industrial and financials were down about 2% each. At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 417.36 points, or 1.45%, at 28,442.08. The S&P 500 fell 42.71 points, or 1.30%, at 3,240.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 105.21 points, or 1.13%, at 9,193.72. Visa Inc fell 3.7% as it fell short of analysts' estimates for first-quarter revenue and warned of incentives hitting 2020 results. [nL4N29Z4W0] International Business Machines Corp gained 4% after it named a new chief executive officer. [nL4N2A0463][nL4N29Z5CD] Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.11-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.85-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 32 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 44 new highs and 86 new lows. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (UPDATE 3)

