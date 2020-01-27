Wall Street tumbles as virus fuels economic worry

U.S. stocks suffered their worst day in over three months on Monday as China extended the Lunar New Year holiday due to a virus outbreak, fueling worries about the economic impact of containment efforts in the world's second largest economy.
